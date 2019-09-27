Louth nurses officially open private room for patients' relatives

Thanks to the hard work of the nurses working on the palliative care and the stroke rehabilitation unit at the Louth County Hospital and donations from local families, relatives of palliative care and stroke rehab patients will now have a brand new dedicated room to offer them a bit of peace and quiet from the busy wards.

On Tuesday (September 24), the new relatives comfort room was officially launched. Speaking to the Democrat, local nurse Colette Vize explained how they came up with the bright idea:

Colette Vize with staff members Sinead O’Callaghan, Anne Hill and Margaret Gray

“On the palliative care ward people have given money and flowers as donations over the years. We noticed the money was building up - so we asked people can we do anything?

“We realised we needed somewhere for the families of the palliative care patients to go so that they could get five minutes out of the hospital room. This room was used as a storage area so we took it upon ourselves to transform it into something useful using the money donated.”

The light-filled room is now kitted out with a “sofabed, tea and coffee facilities, comfortable chairs, a fridge and a children’s area”.

Colette thinks the room will make a big difference to local families passing through the hospital in their time of need.

Ms Vize said: “It means now there is somewhere the families can walk away from the ward. Before they had nowhere to go and chill overnight - they can stay overnight now. There are two beds and the ladies from the Crafty Rock have kindly donated some blankets. Before they would have been sitting up on a chair. So now they have privacy and a bit of a rest.

The room was previously used a storage area

“This was something that was done by the staff for the people. It’s the people’s money from Dundalk and the surrounding areas. We’re very proud.”

Colette says the room will be used in very sad circumstances but hopes that it will prove to be practical for families and children waiting around the ward:

“Unfortunately this room will get a lot of use. But we think it will help to make the relative's journeys a little more comfortable. It can be stressful for patients too to see their relatives hanging around the corridors.

“We even have a children’s area, as usually, we would have children in running up and down the corridors of the palliative care ward. It’s sad but practical.”

Colette and the other nurses involved also gave a special thank you to two local families who helped make the project happen and the many other families who have donated over the years.

The local nurse added: “The family of Caroline Gray who died last year and the family of Brendan (Benji) O’Callaghan both did a lot of fundraising. And there have been an awful lot of other families over the years.

“There was a great turnout here today for the official opening of the relative’s room. It can be hard for families to come back here, so there were lots of tears, but they were happy tears when the families saw where their fundraising went.

“Caroline Gray’s mother in law is a ward clerk here in the Louth and Benji O’Callaghan’s sister is a nurse on the ward - so it means a lot.

“On behalf of all of the nurses, we would like to say a huge thank you to everyone. It means so much to be appreciated. As nurses, we know we don’t always get it right, but this means a lot to us and we’re very proud. We would also to thank the public and local families for their kind donations. It’s a very hard time for people to donate and it’s great that these families give something back.”