Dundalk businesses put best feet forward for dance competition

Bobby Wain of McAteers Food House and Dundalk Dog Rescue is encouraging local dog lovers to come along and support a new Strictly Come Dancing event being held in the Carrickdale this month in aid of the DDR’s new shelter.

Speaking to the Democrat Bobby, who runs McAteers Food House alongside Jerome McAteer and is a Director Volunteer at Dundalk Dog Rescue, told of how staff from businesses across Dundalk are donning their dancing shoes in aid of the local animal charity.

Siobhan McGoldrick and Conor Halpenny getting ready for the local Strictly Come Dancing competition Picture: Arthur Kinahan

Bobby said: “We always wanted to do a Strictly night under the Greatest Showman theme, and this year we decided to go for it. We invited all of the businesses on Clanbrassil Street and the general area to submit a dance from their business.

“So we have 32 dancers altogether made up of 16 couples. We have a great mix of people of all ages taking part from local businesses. Some of the young barbers from the area are brilliant characters. It's been brilliant to see the craic. Lot’s of local businesses have gotten on board.”

Bobby is hoping that kind-hearted locals will raise €50,000 on the night, whilst enjoying an evening packed full of entertainment as participants are put their best feet forward on the dance floor: “We’re hoping to raise €50,000 on the night in the Carrickdale on Saturday, October 12. Tickets are priced at €20 from McAteers Food House on Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk. There are 600 gone already out of the 1000 that we have for sale, so grab yours quick!

“We’ll have a bar open until 2am and a DJ afterwards for anyone who wants to stick around for a boogie and a laugh. Plenty of people are coming in the Greatest Showman costumes, so if you fancy dressing up go for it! RTE even offered me Ryan Tubridy's Barnum costume which he wore for the Toy Show,” Bobby laughs,

“We have a very special judge coming in from the US - I won’t say any more about this yet. And we have a few local dance judges taking part too. It’ll be a great night for dog lovers to meet other likeminded people.

“We’ll also be going live on Facebook on the night. We have plenty of Dundalk Dog Rescue fans from all over the place looking to tune to see the craic on the night.”

Mr Wain says Dundalk Dog Rescue’s new build is coming along well and that they currently deciding on contractors:

“It will be the first purpose-built rescue centre run totally by a volunteer charity offering 24-hour accommodation for the dogs.

“In this town, we’re not just great with football, we’re great with dogs too. Over the last year, we’ve seen the biggest rise in people applying to be foster carers with us. I think fostering a dog is a wonderful learning opportunity for young kids and parents too.”

Bobby added: “Thanks to all the Dundalk people who helped us and made donations. Without you, this wouldn’t be happening. It’s not big investors or big companies who have donated this money - it’s the people on the street.

“We love giving back to the local community, so we really hope everyone enjoys this night.”

For tickets call into McAteers at 14 Clanbrassil St, Dundalk or phone 042 932 6420. You can keep up to date with the gangs progress at: www.facebook.com/McAteersTheFoodHouse