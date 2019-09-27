Dundalk councillor John McGahon facing prospect of Circuit Court

Fine Gael councillor John McGahon - who is accused of seriously assaulting a man in Dundalk, is facing the prospect of having his case dealt with at Circuit Court level.

The 28 year old of Faughart Gardens, St. Patrick's Terrace, Dundalk is charged with assault causing harm on Park Street, Dundalk on June 6th last year.

The DPP had previously directed summary disposal - which means the case could be heard in the district court, rather than at Circuit court level.

Judge John Coughlan put back the case in June, so the complainant could attend Dundalk District Court for a decision to be made jurisdiction, and for an up to date medical report to be prepared.

Last Wednesday, the Defence solicitor - who said the facts are 'hotly contested', told Judge Eirinn McKiernan that two medical reports were before the court, one of which he claimed was written approximately one year after the alleged incident.

He argued that there is a contradiction between the two reports - with one referring to one scar and the other to two.

He added that neither report refer to the alleged injured party being taken to hospital.

After the complainant told Judge McKiernan that he had allegedly been left with scars on his forehead and he ‘feels numbness’ there, the judge said she was refusing jurisdiction and would send the case forward to the Circuit Court.

The case was then adjourned to October 23rd for the DPP's directions. The consent of the Director of Public Prosecutions is required for cases to be dealt with by trial on indictment.