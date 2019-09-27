"As for Dundalk football fans, they're some of the most loyal and diehard around"

Nicola McGeady has recently moved back to Blackrock and works between Dublin and London as the head of PR for Ladbrokes.

Can you tell us a bit about growing up in Dundalk?

I grew up in lovely Blackrock and I had such a happy childhood. As a teenager, life was all about hitting Ridleys, Amber, or the occasional beach party in Silence. The photos of those nights still haunt us!

Do you think there's a good sports scene in Dundalk?

Dundalk has a great sports scene. I spent my younger years playing tennis in town or making the green keeper’s job more difficult at Dundalk Golf Club. It’s obviously a great soccer town with some excellent facilities like the DKIT sports dome and of course Rock Celtic’s immaculate pitch.

What's the most enjoyable part of your job as a PR person and sports broadcaster?

I love that every day is different. One minute you could be sitting in a team meeting and the next you’re racing across town to do a live interview on the BBC.

It’s a job that certainly keeps you on your toes. I also love going to all the major race meetings around the world but Cheltenham is still my number one.

How do you like to relax?

I don’t get too much down time unfortunately but when I do, I love to play golf badly, catch up with the girls, read, or have a Netflix marathon. Peaky Blinders is the best thing on TV right now.

How would you describe Dundalk people?

Dundalk people are sound and love the craic. It’s got some great characters!

As for the football fans, they're some of the most loyal and diehard around.

Who's the most interesting person you've met so far in your broadcasting career?

I am quite lucky in the sense that I get to meet lots of admirable sports personalities through my job but Frankie Dettori is definitely the man of the moment.

He is a Ladbrokes ambassador so I work with him on a regular basis. I think he’s an extraordinary sportsman to do what he is doing at 48 and interviewing him is always fascinating. He’s a real character with lots of great stories to tell.

What plans do you have for the rest of the year personally and professionally?

This is the year everything seems to be happening. I have moved home from London and I’m getting married in a few months!

Professionally, we have recently announced a number of new and exciting sponsorships including the Ladbrokes King George VI and the Down Royal November Festival. Along with the Rugby World Cup, it’s a busy time.

You can keep up with Nicola’s work for Ladbrokes via her Twitter at: www.twitter.com/NicolaMcGeady or see: www.ladbrokes.com