Huge increase in weapons and explosive offences in Louth in first half of 2019

There was over a 400% increase in the number of explosive and chemical weapons offences recorded by An Garda Síochána in Louth in the first six months of 2019, compared to the first six months of 2018, according to Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures released today.

There was an even higher increase in the number of offences relating to the discharge of a firearm, with six times more offences recorded in the first six months of 2019 than the same period last year.

Gardaí recorded one incident of discharging a firearm in Louth in the first half of 2018, compared with seven incidents in the first half of this year.

In relation to explosives and chemical weapons offences, three incidents were recorded in the first six month of 2018, compared with 16 in the first six months of this year.

There was also more than double the number of 'robbery, extortion and hijacking offences' recorded by An Garda Síochána in the first six months of this year than the same period in 2018.

24 offences were recorded in the first six months in Louth in 2018, compared to 52 in the first six months of this year.

'Robbery of an establishment or institution' also saw a large increase, with nine recorded in the first six months of 2018 compared to 24 in 2019

There has also been a fall in some offences. 68 sexual offences were recorded by An Garda Síochána in the first half of 2018, compared to 47 in the first half of 2019, representing a fall of 31%.

Nine incidents of 'Endangerment with potential for serious harm/death' were recorded in the first half of 2018, compared with four in the first half of 2019, representing a fall of 56%.

The number of homicides also fell, with three recorded in the first half of last year, compared with one in the first half of this year.

It should be noted that these statistics are categorised as Under Reservation. This categorisation indicates that the quality of these statistics do not meet the standards required of official statistics published by the CSO.

The CSO first suspended the publication of Recorded Crime statistics in 2014 following the Garda Inspectorate report identifying quality issues in relation to the recording of data on the PULSE system. The PULSE system is the only source of recorded crime data available to the CSO to produce these statistics.

In 2015, the CSO published a Review of the Quality of Crime Statistics. The CSO then recommenced publishing recorded crime statistics but included caveats in relation to the quality of the underlying data.

The CSO produces its statistics on the basis of the most objective, transparent and independent data available. To reflect the CSO's concerns as to the completeness and accuracy of the underlying PULSE data, they are publishing Recorded Crime statistics using the categorisation Statistics Under Reservation.