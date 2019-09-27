Deaths in Louth - Friday September 27 2019

The death has occurred of Aaron Rochford of Slieve Foy Park, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Louth

On Thursday September 26, 2019, suddenly in Co Cavan. Predeceased by his parents Lisa and Robbie, He will be sadly missed by his sister Chloe, nanny Mary (née Rogers), granda Tony, aunt Cara, uncles John and Mark, cousin Scott, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Maureen Connolly (née Mulholland) of Point Road, Dundalk, Louth

On Thursday September 26, 2019, peacefully in the love and tender care of Dealgan House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Paul and son Kevin.

Maureen will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Loretto Byrne, sons Paul, Brendan, Ciarán, Niall and Barry, sister Marion Carroll, son-in-law Jervis, daughters-in-law Fidelma and Julia, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from Friday 12noon to 8pm.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.45am proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Rose Byrne of Mc Dermotts Terrace, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully in the wonderful care of Dealgan Nursing Home on September 25, 2019. Rose, beloved daughter of the late James and Mary Byrne and sister of Jim and late Josie, Philo, Briege Kathleen, and Patty. Deeply regretted by her brother, sister-in-law Claire, brother-in-law Frank, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

She will repose at Dealgan Nursing Home from 2pm until 6pm on Friday.

Removal on Saturday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Knockbridge, arriving for Mass at 11.0’Clock. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

May she rest in peace







