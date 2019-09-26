Garda assaulted while responding to Public Order incident in Dundalk this evening

Gardaí have just shared details of the incident in Dundalk this evening. At approximately 5:05 this evening, Gardaí responded to a call at The Bakehouse Apartments in Dundalk in relation to Public Order incidents.

When Gardaí arrived at scene one male member of An Garda Síochána was assaulted and received a facial injury. He is currently being treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda.

One male in his fifties has been arrested in relation to the assault.

A second male has been arrested for Public Order matters and has been detained at Dundalk Garda Station.