Garda assaulted while responding to Public Order incident in Dundalk this evening
Two men arrested
Gardaí have just shared details of the incident in Dundalk this evening. At approximately 5:05 this evening, Gardaí responded to a call at The Bakehouse Apartments in Dundalk in relation to Public Order incidents.
When Gardaí arrived at scene one male member of An Garda Síochána was assaulted and received a facial injury. He is currently being treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda.
One male in his fifties has been arrested in relation to the assault.
A second male has been arrested for Public Order matters and has been detained at Dundalk Garda Station.
