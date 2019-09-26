Dundalk

Gardaí at scene of incident in Dundalk town centre this evening

Church Street/Linenhall Street

Donard McCabe

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Gardaí at scene of incident in Dundalk town centre this evening

Emergency services at scene of incident in Dundalk town centre this evening

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Dundalk this evening.

A number of Garda cars and ambulances are at the scene at the top of Linenhall Street. From what the Democrat understands so far, an incident took place in an apartment complex/housing development off Church Street.

More as we get it.