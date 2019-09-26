Louth running track set to open to public in coming weeks

Very shortly, the people of Ardee will have the use of a state of the art fully lit walking/running track, which is located on the grounds of Ardee St. Mary’s GFC.

LEADER funding of €83,340 has been allocated under Amenity and Leisure Facilities, and the football club is providing the match funding for the project.

‘A night at the Oscars’ is being held on November 9 in Ardee Parish Centre to raise the match funding. Mary O’Neill, RDP Manager in Louth LEADER Partnership says ‘this is an excellent example of the community, the football club and the LEADER programme coming together to provide this amenity for the town of Ardee’.

Michael Rooney, Chairman of Ardee St. Mary’s says ‘the track is due to open in the next few weeks and already the club is inundated with enquiries about using the facility’.

The current LEADER programme has granted aid to over 80 projects in Co. Louth and details of funding available can be found from www.countylouthleader.com or by contacting the Ardee office at 041-6857375.