Sharon Shannon, Mary Coughlan and Frances Black to share stage in Dundalk

Sharon Shannon, Mary Coughlan and Frances Black are set to share a stage in the Carnbeg Hotel & Spa on Saturday, January 25, next year.

Each of the iconic Irish musicians will perform a set with their bands which will feature many of their well-known greatest hits.

And for the finale, the trio will grace the stage together for a memorable send-off.

Tickets are available now from the Carnbeg Hotel. Call 042 9320261 for details.