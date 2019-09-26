Cost of rent in Louth increases by 4.9 percent

The latest Residential Tenancies Board Rent Index shows that rent in Louth has increased by 4.9 percent on last year.

The standardised average rent for the second quarter of 2019 in the Wee County sits at €1000, whereas the figure for the same quarter in 2018 stood at €953.

However in comparison to the first quarter of this year, the cost of rent in Louth for quarter 2 is down by 0.6 percent from €1006.

Commenting on the latest Rent Index Report, Rosalind Carroll, Director of the Residential Tenancies Board said: “We know Rent Pressure Zones are having an impact at an individual level. The RTB is supporting compliance through public awareness campaigns, online resources and information.

"However, there is no one quick fix for the rental sector and regulation is only part of the answer. The market is complex, our research illustrates this and we will be working with the ESRI to gain further insights into the factors driving rent inflation. It is important that policy is informed by the most accurate information in order to avoid any unintended consequences.

"It is really important that landlords and tenants go to www.rtb.ie where they can check if their rental home is in a Rent Pressure Zone and what rent can be charged.”