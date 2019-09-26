Eighties themed Christmas party nights at Louth venue

Annagassan's The Glyde Inn is hosting a series of eighties-themed Christmas party nights this December.

The nights take place on Friday, December 13 and Saturday, December 14.

Get your dancing shoes ready, because on the night there will be an eighties-themed disco, a four-course meal and cocktail promotions.

Tickets are €40pp. For more information or to book your group in phone 0429372350 or email info@theglydeinn.ie