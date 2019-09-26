Deaths in Louth - Thursday, September 26, 2019

The death has occurred of Margaret Finglas (née Connell) Drogheda, Louth



Finglas, nee Connell, Glenview, Drogheda. 24th September 2019. Peacefully in her 95th year at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Margaret, beloved wife of the late Eugene, predeceased by her daughter Martina, grandson Jonathan, sons-in-law John and Sean and daughter-in-law Margaret and loving mammy to Tom, Mary, Patricia, Helen, Siobhán, Bernadette and Margaret. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Sean and Gerry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 3 o’ clock until 8 o’ clock on Thursday evening. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Aiden Seery from Drogheda, Louth



Seery, Ballsgrove, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly of Yellowbatter. 24th September 2019. Suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Aiden, beloved husband of the late Philomena. Sadly missed by his loving family Rosemary, Rory, Amanda, Josephine, Yvonne and Niall, sons in law Michael, Paul and Jeff, daughter-in-law Shehla, grandchildren, sister Margaret, brothers Paddy, Mickey, Teddy, David and Gerard, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Rest In Peace.



