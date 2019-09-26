The disappearance of Clark's Forest in Dundalk

While I am very pleased to see a modern secondary college on the site of the old Clark's 'New Forest' factories at the Rampart and I am sure that Colaiste Cuchulainn will bring great benefits to the entire region, I wondered if the new public park which opened on the site in recent months comes near the terms and conditions under which the area was granted to the Town by the footwear company when they left Dundalk in 1984.

The question came to my mind when I was looking over two reports which came before the Dundalk Town Council in relation to a number of questions tabled by Councillor Eamonn O'Boyle a the monthly meeting of the Council in September 2008. In reply to his first question in relation to the original terms and conditions prescribed by Clark's the Order Paper states 'The Council acquired the fee simple of Clark's Forest, subject to 8 special conditions'. In reply to another of Cllr. O'Boyle's questions, it was revealed that the area acquired measured c. 11.864 acres and that the Council had acquired the fee simple of this area for the sum of £120,000 (€152,368.57). Other answers go on to explain how the Clark's Forest park was reduced by various other transactions up to 2008.

One of the reports was a 'Tree Survey Report' prepared for the Council by the Estate & Forestry Services, Ltd., Belfast. It states –

'Clarke's Forest is an area of land, 5.6 acres in extent, that lies immediately adjacent to the east of the new development of Marshes Shopping Centre. It is envisaged that landscaping proposals will enhance this area to create a public parkland area and an assessment of this existing area is required in order to establish of it is appropriate and prudent to incorporate these trees into long term design'.

The recommendation at the end of this report was --- 'This boundary belt of trees is in reasonable condition, with considerable life expectancy and our recommendation is that these should be retained.'

The second report before the Council was a much more comprehensive 'Biodiversity Survey' compiled by the Farming and Wildlife Advisory Group, to ascertain the types of habitat, the species likely to be present and the risk of adversely affecting protected species.'

This Survey is far too detailed to go into in these short notes but one section, relating to 'Biodiversity in the wood', has jumped out for my attention ---

'Ireland has the least tree cover (7%) of all European Nations. Natural Woodland, in particular, has been greatly diminished over the past one hundred and fifty years.

Trees are an essential component of the landscape and provide carbon dioxide, airborne dust reduction, sound reduction and act as a wind break. For biodiversity, trees provide essential habitat, cover, hunting and nesting locations for many mammals, birds, moths and invertebrates.'

I am well aware that what has happened to 'Clark's Forest' is now history --- but would it be asking too much to suggest that copies these two surveys might be made available to the students of Colaiste Cuchulainn. That is , if they are interested, which

I believe they should be in light of the agitation by school children in recent times to 'Save Our Planet' from extinction!

Note – The name of is given as 'Clarke' with an 'e' at the end in these surveys drawn up a dozen years ago but the firm who gave such great employment to Dundalk traded without it. Perhaps, it was somewhat prophetic, as the missing 'e' could be taken as standing for 'environment' – which seems to have been something overlooked all those years ago?