Louth IFA chairman calls on council to install road grids in Cooley

Louth IFA Rural Development Chairman Matthew Mc Greehan is calling on Louth County Council to install road grids on roads in and around the Long Woman's Grave area on the Cooley Mountains "so that farmers can manage this area with their sheep and keep it in (GAEC) Good Agricultural Environmental Condition".

The IFA Chairman explained: "One existing road grid needed to be replaced as it is wore out and five new grids need to be installed."

"Approximately 12,000 euros is being lost every year in EU Farm subsidies because the Department of Agriculture inspectors deemed that this area is not being grazed enough, and much more is being lost to the local economy when the multiplier effect is taken into account because it has been shown that for every 1 euro a farmer gets in farm subsidies it is worth 4 euros to the local economy."

"Louth IFA has been calling on Louth County Council to install this much-needed infrastructure for many years now not only for the funding that is being lost to the local area but because grazing this area with sheep is the most effective way to manage the biodiversity.

"This area and most of the Cooley Mountains have been designated as (SAC) Special Area of Conservation under the EU Habitats Directive and we have a responsibility to make sure the area is managed properly, road grids are working successfully already on other parts of the Cooley Mountains and in many mountainous areas in the country and there is no reason they cannot work on the areas in question."

Mr McGreehan added: "Also as this is a highly scenic area which attracts a lot of visitors it is important also from a tourism point of view and pride of place that this area is managed with an appropriate stocking level or otherwise scrub takes hold and areas become overgrown which in turn can be a huge fire risk and when fires occur at the wrong time of year on our mountains it can have a detrimental impact on our upland birds and wildfires as we know from past years can have a negative impact on the budget of the Local Authority."

The Louth IFA Rural Development Chairman is now calling on all County Councillors and not just those in the Dundalk/Carlingford area but all Co Councillors in County Louth and TDs to recognise we cannot turn a blind eye to this issue any longer and that we all have a responsibility.

Mr McGreehan added: "What we have in the Cooley Mountains as regards species is significant and unique to the area and with the proper infrastructure we can manage it, and the benefits will be seen by farmers, the local economy, flora and fauna, to local people and visitors and also to the Local authority with reduced risk of fires."