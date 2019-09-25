Charity urges Dundalk residents to save hens from the slaughterhouse

Do you want to commit an act of kindness this month? Well, here’s the perfect opportunity!

On the October 19, LittleHill Animal Rescue and Sanctuary will bring hundreds of rescued egg-laying hens to Dundalk for adoption.

The charity is appealing to kind-hearted people living in the town and surrounding area to offer a happy home to these unfortunate creatures, who will otherwise be sent to the slaughterhouse.

But why are these chickens on death row? At commercial egg farms, hens are kept until they reach the relatively young age of about 15 months, after which point their productivity declines slightly.



This small reduction in eggs renders the birds unprofitable, and they are routinely culled, to make way for a younger, more productive flock.

That is, of course, unless someone steps in to rescue them. For the past six years, LittleHill Animal Rescue and Sanctuary has been finding caring homes for these hens around the country, so that they can save as many as possible, allowing these animals to experience long and happy lives, outside the confines of factory cages.



“We began rescuing hens a few years ago, as I hated the fact that most commercial chickens are killed without ever knowing a moment of compassion, or even seeing the outside world,” explains Susan Anderson, founder of LittleHill Animal Rescue and Sanctuary.

“They are just over a year old when we rescue them, so most will live for a few more years, often providing their new owners with five to six delicious cruelty-free eggs a week.”

However, an ethical breakfast is just one benefit of taking these birds home, as many adopters describe that they become cherished members of the family.



“I have a special bond with my rescue hens,” said Diana Stoianovici, a Dundalk-based hen keeper. “They give so much love back; they jump into my arms when I come to feed them!”

Diana also described the fulfilment she experienced while watching her hens transform from scruffy,

pale and scared critters into beautiful, confident characters.

“They have changed a lot,” she said, “Looking at them now, compared to when they arrived, you would not guess they are the same animals. After a few weeks, all my rescued hens became healthy, happy and pretty girls.”

To adopt a feathery flock for your own backyard, potential adopters must send a private message to the charity’s Facebook page, LittleHill Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, stating the pick-up town, date and the number of hens they would like to reserve.

Local pick-up locations include Dundalk on October 19, Ardee on October 20, and Drogheda and Carrickmacross on the October 26.

Those without a Facebook page can book through a friend or relative’s account.

So, what must people do to prepare for their new arrivals? “Hens are very, very easy animals to care for,” said Diane. “You just have to provide them with a fox-proof shelter, a place to roam in your garden, fresh water and food, and they will be happy to take care of the rest.

"You will be able to give them some of your leftovers, and they will give you eggs in return, which is very environmentally friendly!”