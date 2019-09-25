Dundalk man admitted carrying out three early-morning burglaries on same day

A 23 year old man who admitted carrying out three early-morning burglaries in Dundalk on the same day, was sentenced to a total of 15 months at the local district court last week.

David Cooney of Mooreland Row, Armagh Road, Dundalk – who had 39 previous convictions, was before the court in relation to break-ins at Riverside Drive, Chestnut Grove in Bay Estate and Greenwood Drive on February 15th last year.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a nine month sentence for a burglary where the occupants were in the house at the time, consecutive to two concurrent six month jail terms.