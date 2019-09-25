Court hears Dundalk man had thought his wife paid for petrol

A 26 year old man prosecuted for making off without payment from a local filling station, had thought the petrol had been paid for by his wife who had gone into the shop to buy groceries, his solicitor told Dundalk district court last week.

Brian Stokes with an address at Cedarwood Park, Cox’s Demesne, Dundalk was identified on CCTV footage and the car involved was located outside his home.

The court heard the accused had 14 previous convictions – none of which were for theft, and while he has three children of his own he is now caring for two teenage siblings following the death of his mother.

After she was told €25 in compensation was in court, Judge Eirinn McKiernan placed the accused under a 12 month Probation bond.