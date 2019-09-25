Court hears Dundalk man had fallen into bad company

A local man who admitted having prescription drug Alprazolam for sale or supply, is a vulnerable person who had fallen into bad company after he received a substantial sum of compensation for a traffic collision he was involved in as a child, which altered his appearance, his solicitor told Dundalk district court last week.

Cameron Treanor (22) with an address at Oldbridge, Toberona was charged with committing the offence at Road Two, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk on June 23rd last year.

Earlier this month the court heard that gardai were on mobile patrol when the spotted two men who were acting suspiciously in Muirhevnamor where they had been cycling at speed.

The defendant appeared nervous and subsequently produced 28 sheets of Alprazolam tablets, worth €560 in total and admitted supplying them to persons he would not name.

The court heard he had two previous convictions for road traffic matters.

The defence solicitor said her client - who now works as a brick-layer, was addicted to heroin but had taken steps himself to address his difficulties and had attended a residential treatment course.

The case was put back so a report could be obtained from the centre, but last Wednesday Judge Eirinn McKiernan noted the accused had entered treatment on March fifth and discharged himself on April 22nd and stressed that she had to consider the innocent victims.

The Defence solicitor explained Mr. Treanor's partner was pregnant at the time, and was diagnosed pre-eclampsia when he left treatment.

She added she has known the defendant since he was about five years old when he was suffered serious head injuries in a collision which resulted in “facial asymmetry”.

He was bullied at school and after receiving a substantial figure in compensation he fell into bad company and spiralled into addiction.

Judge McKiernan who told the solicitor:

"I don't disbelieve anything you're saying", imposed a four month sentence, but said the accused could appeal on his own bond of €300 and an independent surety of €500.