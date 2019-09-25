Mum of two caught speeding at 171kph on M1 in Louth

A mum of two who was caught speeding at 171kph on the M1 motorway, had a small baby in the back seat, who was only partially restrained, Dundalk district court was told two weeks ago.

Mary McDonagh (29) of Hampton Green, Balbriggan was originally prosecuted for dangerous driving arising out of the detection at Charleville on February second last but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of careless driving.

The Defence barrister explained that her client's child had been more fully restrained, but it had become loosened when the accused had moved the seat to care for the child when it was crying.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a €300 fine and said under the circumstances she would not disqualify the defendant from driving.