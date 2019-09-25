Deaths in Louth - Wednesday September 25 2019

The death has occurred of Marie (Mamie) Mc Evoy (née Mc Aliskey) of Muirhevena, Dublin Road., Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the Louth County Hospital on September 24, 2019. Marie beloved wife of the late Billy, much loved mother of Hugh, Deirdre and Siobhán, and granny of Karl, Sarah, Stephen, Aoife, Hannah, Erin and sister of Colm, Sheelagh, Deirdre, Trisha and the late Braid and Owen.

She will be sadly missed by her son, daughters, grandchildren, sons- in-law John Long and Jim Traynor, daughter-in-law Majella, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 5pm until 9pm on Tuesday and from 2pm until 9pm on Wednesday.

House Private at all other times.

Removal on Thursday morning to St Joseph’s Redemptorist Church arriving for Mass at 12.O’Clock. Cremation afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary Fitzsimons (née Maguire) of Kells Road, Collon, Louth



Peacefully, at her home. Predeceased by her father James, mother May and brother Domnic.

Sadly missed by her loving husband David and son Ross, brother Seamus and his family Brid, Domnic, Ciaran and Tiernan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home Wednesday 4pm to 9pm and Thursday 4pm to 9pm.

Removal Friday to the Church of Mary Immaculate, Collon, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the New Cemetery, Collon.

May she rest in peace



