Dundalk man stole bike from pub he was drinking in

A man with 45 previous convictions who stole a bike belonging to another customer in the pub he had been drinking in, was last week given the benefit of the Probation Act at Dundalk District Court, which heard he is currently serving a two year jail term imposed by the Circuit Court.

Darren Winters (21) of The Meadows, Point Road, Dundalk admitted committing the offence Dundalk on April 11th last year.

The court was told the accused was confronted by a barman who had followed him, and gardaí came across him on the Point Road struggling with two others over the bike at 12.25am

The defence solicitor said various addictions were the cause of her client's offending at the time, but since going into custody last year, he is now an 'enhanced prisoner'.