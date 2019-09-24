Dundalk man punched car and then lay on bonnet

A 29 year old man who punched a passing motorist's car and then lay on the bonnet accusing the driver of hitting him, was sentenced to two months two weeks ago at Dundalk district court.

Leonard Ward of Oldbridge, Toberona, Dundalk was charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour arising out of the incident at Grey's Lane on May 15th 2017.

The defence solicitor said his client - who had 31 previous convictions, was very sorry for his actions.

He urged the court not to increase the two month jail term imposed on his client the previous Thursday, when Mr. Ward had asked for prison time 'to clear his head'.

Judge McKiernan said the accused had a very bad record, and the incident must have been traumatic for the driver.