Heroin addict with 145 previous convictions jailed after Dundalk burglaries

A heroin addict with 145 previous convictions - who carried out a series of burglaries in the town was last week jailed for 16 months at Dundalk district court – with the final two months suspended.

William Joyce (32) with an address at Glenwood and formerly from Aghameen Park, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk pleaded guilty to 20 charges.

The court heard last Wednesday how gardai who were called to the defendant’s home in Aghameen Park, on August eighth 2017 found him asleep there – wearing garden gloves, with garden equipment and tools strewn across the floor and as they attempted to rouse him he became violent and spat at a Garda’s face.

Some of the property recovered there had been stolen from a house in Doolargy Avenue overnight, while the owner of the rest of the items had not been identified.

The accused was also before the court for offences committed this year – including possession of a strimmer, stolen from Naughton’s Close on June 7th, which was found in the boot of a car which he was driving without the consent of the owner.

The court also heard details about the defendant trespassing at an address in Ashford Crescent on July 12th.

Eighteen days later he was found rooting through a pile of letters in the upstairs bedroom of a property in Mourne View

The defence solicitor said the accused is now stabilised on a methadone programme and stressed that almost all of the previous convictions were imposed at district court level.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed sentences totalling 18 months but suspended the final two months on the accused entering a bond to adhere to all the recommendations of the Probation Service and attending appointments for 12 months.

The sentences were backdated to July 31st when the accused went into custody.

A summons for unlawful possession of drugs at Dundalk courthouse on November eighth 2017 was marked taken into consideration.