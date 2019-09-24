Deaths in Louth - Tuesday September 24 2019

The death has occurred of Michael Carroll of Barrack Street, Dundalk, Louth

On Sunday September 22 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen (née O'Sullivan), parents James and Kathleen, brothers Fr. Noel and Eamon.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons Seamus, Feargal and Fiachra, daughter Muireann Ryan, brother Paddy, sister Mary Leddy, son-in-law Laurance, daughter-in-law Siobhan, grandchildren Kate, Maeve, Conn and Tadhg, brother-in-law P.J, sisters-in-law Peggy and Madeline, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence Barrack Street from Tuesday afternoon 2pm to 8pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.45am proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May he rest in peace



