DUNDALK CRIME

Handbag stolen from Dundalk solicitors office

Tia Clarke

Reporter:

Tia Clarke

Email:

tia.clarke@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Handbag stolen from solicitors office 

A handbag was stolen from a solicitors office on Francis Street in Dundalk on September 16. A lawnmower was stolen from a home in Ard Easmuinn on September 15.  

Haggardstown Business Park  

A business premises in the Clermont Business Park in Haggardstown was broken into on Saturday, September 21 at 4:30pm. Property inside the premises was damaged during the break-in. 

Jenkinstown break-in 

A home was broken into in the Jenkinstown area on Saturday, September 21. Nothing was taken during the break-in.

Lower Point Road Break-in 

A home on the Lower Point Road was broken into on September 2. Gardaí say it is not clear yet whether anything was taken.  