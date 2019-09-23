DUNDALK CRIME
Handbag stolen from Dundalk solicitors office
Handbag stolen from solicitors office
A handbag was stolen from a solicitors office on Francis Street in Dundalk on September 16. A lawnmower was stolen from a home in Ard Easmuinn on September 15.
Haggardstown Business Park
A business premises in the Clermont Business Park in Haggardstown was broken into on Saturday, September 21 at 4:30pm. Property inside the premises was damaged during the break-in.
Jenkinstown break-in
A home was broken into in the Jenkinstown area on Saturday, September 21. Nothing was taken during the break-in.
Lower Point Road Break-in
A home on the Lower Point Road was broken into on September 2. Gardaí say it is not clear yet whether anything was taken.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on