Ardee student receives scholarship worth €20,000

Ardee Student, Dónal McKenny was awarded a Naughton Foundation scholarship worth €20,000 at a ceremony in Trinity Business School in Dublin last Saturday.

The award was presented by founding patrons of The Naughton Foundation, Dr. Martin Naughton and his wife Carmel who were joined by Mr. Paschal Donohue TD, Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform.

Supporting academic and innovative excellence in Irish students, this Scholarship Award is an investment in the future of Ireland's reputation as a country with outstanding graduates. A former student of the Ardee Community School, Dónal has accepted a place at University College Dublin studying Engineering and he joins 36 exceptional Irish students who were awarded third level scholarships towards their studies in the areas of engineering, science and technology.

Dónal’s former secondary school, Ardee Community School was also presented with a prize of €1,000 on the day towards their school’s science facilities, for their support of these students. More than 200 schools have benefited from this prize to date with some schools receiving it on more than one occasion. Last year’s winner was Loui Byrne from De La Salle College, Dundalk.

Speaking about the growth of the programme over the past eleven years, Dr. Martin Naughton commented: “We started supporting students in their science and engineering studies in Louth, Meath and Monaghan in 2008 to give back to our local area. We never imagined what a wonderful community of connected young people the Naughton Scholarship program would become. It is heart-warming for us to read of their successes and how they are in turn giving back to society”