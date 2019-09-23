Deaths in Louth - Monday September 23 2019

The death has occurred of Maureen McArdle (née Connolly) of Oliver Terrace, Sean O'Carroll Street, Ardee, Louth

On September 20 2019, peacefully at Moorehall Lodge Ardee. Maureen; predeceased by her husband Philip, daughter Sheila (Mulligan), son James Oliver in infancy.

Maureen will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Mary (McDonald) and Breda (Healy), sons Anthony, Joseph and Séan, grand-children Ronán, Ciarán, Pádraig, Aoife, JoJo, Orlaith and James, sons-in-law Joe, Turlough and Brendan, daughters-in-law Sinéad and Maria, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Maureen will repose at her daughter, Mary's residence, Drogheda Road, Ardee on Sunday (22nd) from 1pm to 8pm. House private on Monday morning please.

Removal on Monday morning (23rd) walking to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee, arriving for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Trócaire.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Kirk (née Regan) of The Annies, Kilcurry, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife of the late Bernard and dear mother of Marie, Eithne, Martin and Majella.

She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters, son, dear friend Vincent, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson Caolan (USA), sisters Katheen and Rose, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (Eircode A91 X2T4) from 2pm-8pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday at 10.20am, to St. Brigid's Church, Kilcurry, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Monday, please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Monica Cowley (née Mc Quillan) of Glenmore Drive, Drogheda and formerly of Ascal-A-Haon, Yellowbatter

On September 19 2019, suddenly at her home. Monica, wife of Pat and loving mam to Anita, Sarah-Louise, Patrick and Joseph.

Sadly missed by her husband and family, daughter in law Sinéad, son-in-law John, Patrick’s partner Amanda, Sarah-Louise’s partner James, grandchildren Jordan, Rebecca, Ben, Rebecca, Charlie, Sorcha, Jessica, Brendan, Tyler, Jack and Leighton, great-granddaughter Ella Rose, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Townley Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda from 4 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Monday evening.

Removal on Wednesday morning from her home at 10.30am, arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

House private at all times.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Eugene Brady of Boyle O’ Reilly Terrace, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly of Nuns Walk



On September 22 2019, Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Eugene, beloved husband of Angela and loving dad to Sharon and Sinead.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and daughters, son in law Dee, grandchildren Lauren, Aaron and Emma, great grandson Sonny Gene, brothers Anthony and Paddy, brothers in law Aidy and Paul, sisters in law Olive and Pam, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his Home from 4 o’ clock until 8 o’ clock on Monday evening.

Removal on Tuesday morning from at 10.30a.m arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11 o’ clock. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

House private on Tuesday morning.

May he rest in peace









