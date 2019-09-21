Defendant ordered to make donation of €700 to Family Addiction Support Network in Dundalk

A businessman who had a bag of cannabis herb in his car when stopped near Ardee appeared before the local court charged with driving under the influence of the drug and possession of the drug.

A Garda followed him after observing him speeding and overtaking cars in a dangerous manner while operating a speed checkpoint at Annamarron, Carrickmacross in the afternoon of November 20 last year.

He stopped him at Edmondstown, Ardee Court heard.

Stuart Steele of Silverhill House, Emyvale, Monaghan handed Garda Carroll a bag with approximately €200 of cannabis herb which was in the car.

He admitted it was for his personal use, and said he had smoked cannabis the previous night.

The Garda said he arrested him for dangerous driving, and brought him to Carrickmacross Garda Station where he was required to undergo a drug test, which indicated a reading of cannabis.

The defendant also underwent a blood test at Castleblayney Garda Station.

A submission was made by his solicitor that the defendant wasn’t arrested under the right section which Judge Eirinn McKiernan upheld. She dismissed the driving charge.

The defendant admitted possession of the drug.

His solicitor said he had a bad leg and had 18 operations and smoked cannabis.

Judge McKiernan dismissed the charge, finding the facts proven and ordered the defendant to make a donation of €700 to the Family Addiction Support Network in Dundalk.