Dundalk FM appeal for public to take part in radiothon

Dundalk FM are taking to the streets on Friday, October 4th and are looking for 97 local places to take part in their Radiothon 2019 Challenge.

The Radiothon is open to:

Local shops

Salons

Restaurants

All businesses

Factories

Gyms

Community Groups

Schools

Public buildings

Someone’s house



Dundalk FM Radiothon presenters will visit the site for a couple of minutes and our target is to reach 97 locations in 1 day.

This will be a fun event so call Dundalk FM on 042 9395100 or email info@dundalkfm.com to arrange a time to call in for a dedication and song request and to take part in a Just a Minute Quiz. www.facebook.com/dundalkfm/