Irish Water working to restore water supply in Ardee following pipe burst

Irish Water and Louth County Council are working to restore the water supply in Ardee and surrounding areas following a burst water main on John Street in Ardee. Homes and businesses in the area may be impacted by water outages while the repairs are carried out.

The areas impacted include; Ardee Town, Mullenstown, and Pepperstown.

Crews are working to carry out the repair the burst as quickly as possible. The repair is expected to be completed by 10pm tonight. Once the watermain has been repaired it may take a number of hours for the water supply to return in full to all impacted properties.

Traffic management will be in place for the duration of these urgent repair works.

Irish Water say they understand the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore supply to impacted customers.

Irish Water and Louth County Council regrets any inconvenience caused. Their customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. Updates will be provided on the water supply and services section of their website.