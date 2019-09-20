Free razor clams for visitors to North Louth food fest this weekend

Visitors to the Taste of Toher festival this evening and tomorrow will be treated to a free razor clam if they pop into the Glyde Inn.

The Annagassan Viking Walk will be starting in The Glyde Inn, Annagassan this Saturday night from 4pm.

Tickets are €5 and can be purchased here www.theglydeinn.ie/events This event forms part of The Taste of Togher Festival. In keeping with the theme, local historian Micheál Mc Keown will give a historical walking tour of the Viking site in Annagassan.

Micheál is a graduate of NUI. Maynooth (extra-mural cert. in local history) His speciality is the Viking and Anglo Norman period.

He is also a noted artist and sculptor best known for his iconic "Bull of Cooley" on the N1 motorway.

