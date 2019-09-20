Students take to the streets of Dundalk in climate change protest

Secondary school students from Dundalk and Ardee joined forces this afternoon at the Market Square in Dundalk to protest climate change, as part of the global climate strike taking place today.

Matthew Geraghty, a student from the De La Salle in Dundalk, explained that today's strike was necessary because "adults and our Government are not taking action on climate change".

"Today is a general strike", Matthew added, "and all members of the public are welcome. We have people of all ages here, so that's amazing to see".

A crowd did not take long to gather at the Market Square, with a very positive reaction from passers by.

More to follow.