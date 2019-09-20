Tonight's RTE Late Late Show guests revealed

The guests have been revealed for tonight's RTE Late Late Show.

Laura Madden, the Monaghan-born former Miramax employee, who was one of the first women to go public with allegations of sexual abuse against film producer Harvey Weinstein, joins Ryan to discuss her experiences working with him in the early 1990s.

In celebration of the Dublin Senior Footballers' 5-in-a-row, Dean Rock and his father Barney Rock, a former Dublin player, will be in studio, chatting to Ryan about Dublin's historic win last weekend, while rugby legend Shane Byrne helps us kick off the Rugby World Cup, Japanese style.

Popular TV chef Donal Skehan is on hand to discuss life in LA and raising his family there, as well as challenging some audience members to a cook-off.

In a week that saw hundreds of thousands of visitors descend on Carlow for the National Ploughing Championships, the finalists of the Farm Heroes Awards will tell their stories, before the overall winner of this year's awards is announced.

He's one of Ireland's most-loved songwriters, and Phil Coulter, son of Derry, will give his thoughts on the future of Northern Ireland, before a special performance of The Town I Loved So Well.

There will also be a musical performance from English singer-songwriter Freya Ridings, who will sing Castles.

Plus there are the most sought-after tickets of the year, and there is a pair up for grabs for The Late Late Toy Show, as well as €20,000 prize for one lucky viewer at home.

