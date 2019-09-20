Deaths in Louth - Friday, September 20

The death has occurred of Ena Farrell Pearse Park, Drogheda, Louth



Farrell, Pearse Park, Drogheda. 18th September 2019. Unexpectedly in the tender loving care of the staff at Kilbrew Nursing Home, Ashbourne. Ena, predeceased by parents John and Elizabeth, sister Lily, brothers Jimmy and Larry. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Emily, Mary, Eithne, Annie, Bernie and Dympna, brothers John, Brendan and Paddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of her niece Annette in Pearse Park from 3pm until 8pm on Saturday evening. Removal on Sunday morning at 11.30am walking to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Ned Gorman, Drogheda, Louth



Gorman, Forest Grange, Ballymakenny Road, Drogheda. 18th September 2019. Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Ned, predeceased by his wife Peggy and loving dad to Caroline, George, David, Monica and Felix. Sadly missed by his sons, daughters, daughters-in-law Siobhan, Gillian and Andre, sons-in-law Joe and Paul, grandchildren Edel, Donna, Páidi, Byron, Adam, Jenny, Leon, Kate and Anna, great-grandson Carter, sister Bridie, brothers-in-law Robert and Bill, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 4 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.20am walking to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning.

Rest In Peace.