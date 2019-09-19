Dundalk Sub Aqua Group hosting open days

Dundalk Sub Aqua Club is inviting potential new members to "Try a Dive" in Aura Leisure Centre on October 2, 9 and 16 at 7pm.

These sessions are free to anyone over 18 who would like to experience Scuba Diving in a safe environment with experienced club divers.

This is followed with a comprehensive training programme over the winter. Training takes place on a Wednesday evening with lectures in the Clubhouse followed by in-water sessions in the pool.

This is open to everyone. For more information check out Dundalk Sub Aqua's website www.dundalksubaqua.ie