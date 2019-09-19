Deaths in Louth, Thursday, September 19

The death has occurred of Carmel Freeman (née Keown), St Mary's Villas, Drogheda, Louth



Freeman (née Keown) (St. Mary's Villas, Drogheda, Co. Louth) Sept. 17th 2019 (peacefully), at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, following a short illness. Carmel; predeceased by her husband Sean, loving mother of Eunan, Deirdre, Cormac and Aideen, beloved sister of Bosco, sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her dearly loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home today Wednesday (Sept 18th) from 6pm until 9pm and on Thursday evening from 3pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11o'c in St Mary’s Church, James Street with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, to Drogheda Hospice Homecare.

House private on Friday morning please. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Desmond Harrison, Lower Mooreland, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, at home. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen and dear father of Marcella. He wil be sadly missed by his daughter, grandson Evan, Stuart, brother Ronnie, sister Ethel, sisters-in-law Margaret and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Brendan, Tony, Tom, Patsy and John, sisters Carrie, Jean and Marie.

Reposing at home (Eircode A91 Y3F1) from 2pm - 8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

May He Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Teresa Magennis (née Flanagan) Hale Street, Ardee, Louth / Meath



The death has occurred of Teresa Magennis, Hale St., Ardee and formerly of Corstown, Drumconrath, peacefully, at Castleross Nursing Home, Carrickmacross. Predeceased by her husband Oliver, brother John and sister May. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends in Ardee and Castleross.

Reposing at the family home, Corstown, Drumconrath, Co. Meath on Thursday from 12.00 pm to 9.00 pm and on Friday until removal at 6.00 pm to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee, arriving at 6.45 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.00 am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimers Society.

May She Rest In Peace.