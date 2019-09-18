Louth to see temperatures of up to 23 degrees this weekend

Don't pack away your summer gear just yet - Leinster, and indeed the rest of the country is set to experience some scorching temperatures this weekend.

Whilst today will remain dry and sunny, with top temperatures of 21 degrees, by tomorrow the wee county could see temperatures of 23 degrees.

The hot weather will last into the weekend with temperatures reaching up to 23 degrees again.

The midlands are due to get the best of the weather whilst counties along the east coast will experience light breezes, according to Met Eireann.

Local weather forecaster Louth weather had the following to say at 7:55am this morning:

"Another beautiful day today. Dry. Lots of blue skies and sunshine. Light breeze. Warm with 20°C likely in more inland locations.

"Clear tonight. Dry. Some mist or fog patches forming and cool at 6°C.

"More of the same THURSDAY and FRIDAY, though winds will pick up on Friday, so feeling somewhat cooler especially near the coast."