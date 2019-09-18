Dundalk's MAD Youth Theatre to host interactive play in town

Launching on Culture Night (this Friday, September 20), Dundalk's M.A.D Youth Theatre will host an immersive theatre workshop which will see audience members following the cast to different locations across town.

'Did You Feel Unready At The Time?' Is a coming of age seriocomedy about capturing your "first experiences" growing up. A new promenade play commissioned for M.A.D Youth Theatre. Funded by Creative Ireland and Louth County Council.

Written by Daniel Thompson Directed by Lewis Magee Produced by Kwasie Boyce Venue: M.A.D Youth Theatre, Earl Street (Between Dealz and Magees Pharmacy).

For those lucky enough to get a ticket, This is an immersive site-specific production, where each performance is limited to an audience of 12.

Audience members must be able to use stairs and will be standing and following the actors throughout the duration of the show. Photographs are taken during the performance. (you might end up on social media.) Have fun and play along. any images you take for social media you MUST Tag us and use hashtag #didyoufeelunreadyatthetime.

16+ is the recommended age without an adult. Expect strong language and content. Flashing lights. Loud Intermittent Music. The play starts on time, no latecomers Writer Daniel Thomson work alongside the Young actors to create 'Did You Feel Unready At The Time?' through a series of workshops, to develop the characters and story. Daniel Thomson is a graduate of DIT Conservatoire's B.A. in Drama Performance.

He is the co-founder and current artistic director of Phoenix Theatre Co. His plays include: John In Heels, Nine Hot Lives and the upcoming Lavender. His work has been performed in Limerick Fringe, Smock Alley, Droichead Arts Centre and An Táin Arts Centre. He has a long history of theatrical experience starting with Droichead Youth Theatre in Drogheda with whom he continues to work. He was a member of National Youth Theatre in 2010.

Directed by Lewis Magee, drama facilitator and actor. Lewis is known for his roles on Fair City and Damo and Ivor. With plenty of experience in creating immersive theatre under his belt, Lewis works with the young actors to engage with spaces, get actors prepared for their roles and getting audience members involved as spectators.

The performances take place on Friday, September 20 at 6pm, 7:30pm and on Saturday, September 21 at 5pm.

For more details see: https://www.facebook.com/M.A.DYouthTheatre/