Deaths in Louth, Wednesday, September 18

The death has occurred of Michael Byrne of Milltown, Kilkerley, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff of Louth Co. Hospital. Son of the late Christopher and Bridget and brother of the late Owen and Patrick. Beloved husband of Madge and dear father of Michael, Paul, Laura, Wayne and the late Gavin, David and Jason. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, son-in-law Matthew (Lennon), daughter-in-law Elaine, grandchildren, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

The death has occurred of Annie Callaghan (née Farrell) of Greenore Road, Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff of the 6th Floor West Wing in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Daughter of the late Thomas and Elizabeth and sister of the late John, May and Patsy. Beloved wife of the late Bernard and dear mother of Bernard and Eilis. She will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, son-in-law T.J., daughter-in-law Antionette, grandchildren John, Michael, Louise, Yvonne, Seán and their partners, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Wednesday.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Kathleen Callan late of Magdalene Street, Drogheda and Moorehall, Ardee, Drogheda, Louth



The death has occurred, peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital of Kathleen Callan, late of Magdalene Street, Drogheda and Moorehall, Ardee. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grand nieces and great-grand nephews, sister-in-law Lillie, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Gerrard's Church, Mary Street on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.45am, driving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Requiem Mass at 11am, burial afterwards in St. Peter's Cemetery.

Rest In Peace