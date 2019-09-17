Your complete lowdown to Culture Night 2019 in Louth

Culture night is coming up this Friday, September 20 and there is a host of exciting events happening across Co Louth.

As venues and public spaces across Ireland will open their doors to host a programme of free late-night entertainment, as part of an all-island celebration of arts, heritage and culture for the 14th year.

We have the full lowdown for all of the family-friendly and completely free events taking place across the wee county this Friday.

DUNDALK EVENTS

An Tain Arts Centre Town Hall, Crowe St, Dundalk

Family Hangout: Children’s face painting, with Linda McConville from 6pm – 7pm

Installation/projection in the Basement Gallery 6pm-10pm

Woodland fairy workshop with Rozzi Kennedy (Suitable for ages 4 – 7) from 7pm - 7.45pm

Big Sing community event with Music Generation in the Main Theatre 7pm - 8pm

Family Hangout: Backstage tours, with Paul Hayes 7pm, 8pm & 9pm

Mike Nielsen playing an eclectic mix of guitar music in the Foyer 7.30pm-8.30pm



Open studio and reception with artist in residence Rozzi Kennedy 8pm - 10pm

Dundalk Library Roden Place

Mark Corcoran and The Plastic Palace People will perform a special

gig. Free. 6.30pm - 7.45pm

Creative Spark, Clontygora Ct, Muirhevnamore, Dundalk 7pm - 9pm Screen-Printed Origami For Adults (Aged 16+) Free but

booking is essential

The Oriel Centre Dundalk Gaol, Carrick Road

A free night of Traditional Music, song, dance and stories. Refreshments will be served. 8pm- 11pm

Dundalk BIDS Office Market

Square, Dundalk 7pm – 9.30pm. From High Kings to Derry Girls – walk, talks, videos and group discussion in County Museum, followed by Live Music in the Spirit Store, George’s Quay, Dundalk. Free but booking essential.

M.A.D. Youth Theatre Earl Street

Dundalk. Play starting at 6pm and 7.30pm Age 16+ Did you feel unready at the time? A new commissioned promenade

play, written by Daniel Thomson, directed by Lewis Magee, and produced by Kwasie Boyce. Free but booking essential.



ARDEE



Ardee Library, Market St, Cappocksgreen

Dilín Ó Deamhas 7pm- 8.30pm. Enjoy and participate in a free event of music, song and dance with local groups in Ardee Library led by members of the Ardee Concert Band and Oriel Traditional Orchestra.