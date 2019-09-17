Louth search resumes for body of missing Belfast woman

Gardai and the PSNI have resumed a search in Omeath today for missing Belfast woman Saoirse Smyth.

Gardai are assisting the PSNI in searching a forested area located off the Ferryhill Road in Omeath.

Ms Smyth was last seen in Belfast on April 11, 2017 and it is believed that she travelled across the border on that same day.

Saoirse had been living in the area of Omeath.

RTE reports are indicating that the search will last up to two weeks.

PSNI officers believe the 29-year-old was murdered and have also said that Ms Smyth was a vulnerable person who battled with drug addictions and could have been exploited by criminals.

Ms Smyth had very distinctive red hair and was approximately 5’0” tall and of slim build.

An Garda Síochána has previously assisted the Police Service of Northern Ireland by carrying out a technical examination of a house in the Omeath area in July 2018.

An Garda Síochána is asking anyone who has any information in relation to the murder / disappearance of Saoirse Smyth to contact the incident room in Dundalk Garda Station at 042 9388470 or the Garda Confidential Phone line at 1800 666 111 or The Police Service of Northern Ireland at the PSNI incident room Ladas Drive on 101 or 00442890700355.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.