Weekly cash prizes for Louth shoppers at The Marshes

There is a €500 Marshes gift card on offer every week until mid-October as part of the Dundalk shopping centre’s ‘Wonder Fall’ campaign.

Each customer who completes a purchase at Marshes will receive a leaf-shaped entry form to drop off at the tree trunk entry box.

A draw for a €500 gift-card will take place each week until October 13, with winners selected at random.

As part of the campaign, Marshes will also be giving away smaller prizes each week on its Facebook page as well as showcasing top fashion picks.

“Marshes Shopping Centre is very pleased to offer these wonderful prizes to shoppers,” said centre manager, Seán Farrell.