Water outage in north Louth as result of burst water mains

Donard McCabe

Donard McCabe

Water supplies in north Louth will be affected today as Irish Water work to repair a burst water main in the Riverstown area.

Irish Water say that repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Annaloughan, Ballynamaghery, Ballaverty, Cooley and surrounding areas in Riverstown, Co. Louth.

The works have an estimated completion time of 6 pm on 17 September.

Cllr Antóin Watters was at the scene this morning: