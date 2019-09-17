Irish Water
Water outage in north Louth as result of burst water mains
Irish Water repairs ongoing
Water supplies in north Louth will be affected today as Irish Water work to repair a burst water main in the Riverstown area.
Irish Water say that repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Annaloughan, Ballynamaghery, Ballaverty, Cooley and surrounding areas in Riverstown, Co. Louth.
The works have an estimated completion time of 6 pm on 17 September.
Cllr Antóin Watters was at the scene this morning:
Severe water mains leak at Earlsquarter affecting users in Lugbriscan, Ratchcor and Ballinamara. Council are on route to deal with the issue. @TOTTDundalk pic.twitter.com/aAkJFmU1sG— Cllr Antóin Watters (@cllrawatters) September 17, 2019
