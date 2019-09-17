Deaths in Louth - Tuesday September 17 2019

The death has occurred of Anna Matthews (née Carolan) of Maple Drive, Drogheda, Louth

On September 15, 2019, peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family. Anna; predeceased by her husband John. Sadly missed by her family Paula, Derek, Barry, Catherine and Joann, her grandchildren John, Katie, Cianán, Christopher, Mark, Bláithín, Aishling, Thomas, Louise, Jake and Rebecca, great-grandchildren Lorcan, Raigan and Taidgh, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening from 4pm until 8pm.

Funeral on Wednesday after Mass at 11 o’clock in Our Lady of Lourdes Church to St. Peter's Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Augustinian Church red and white box.

May she rest in peace



