Louth's Chelsea wins Miss Ireland competition

A true All Ireland clash took place on September 14th when 33 county representatives and their supporters turned out for the final of Miss Ireland 2019.

The 33 stunning finalists took to the stage of ‘The Helix Theatre’ and showcase their pride in their county in a bid to win the coveted title of Miss Ireland 2019 and a place representing Ireland at the Miss World contest.

Miss Louth Chelsea Farrell 19 for Ardee was crowned Miss Ireland 2019. This year marked the 72 nd Miss Ireland and the event has only improved with age. It continues to grow and evolve and has become a key date in the Irish social calendar.

This year’s theme is ‘TRAVEL’ and guests were taken on a journey across the World in a spectacular choreographed show in The Mahony Hall followed by a gala black-tie dinner in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Northwood.

The entire evening was hosted by presenter and stylist Brendan Marc Scully and former Miss Ireland, model and influencer Aoife Walsh, who will be flying in from New York especially for the event. The audience were entertained by former Britain’s Got Talent finalists Leah Barnaville, Irelands Got Talent Semi-Finalists Paul Ryder wowed audiences with his performance and dancers and also performing was recent Eurovision representative Sarah Mc Ternan.

Such a prestigious contest requires a top panel of judges and the people with the difficult task of selecting the 72 nd Miss Ireland included singer and former Dancing with the Stars winner Jake Carter.

Top photographer Evan Doherty, top International stylist ‘Sonja Molich’ and former Miss Ireland and aesthetics clinic owner ‘Rebecca Maguire’. Proving they have ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ the finalists raised €25,000 for ‘ Variety Ireland -The

Children’s Charity’.

Miss Ireland is supported by a very impressive list of official partners including Ireland’s leading makeup academy ‘Vanity X Make Up Academy’, luxury hair brand ‘Platinum Hair Extensions,’ one of Ireland’s top tan brands ‘Dripping Gold Luxury Tan’, ‘Bio Fresh Skin Care’ and the company specialising in pure Irish Gold mined in Ireland ‘House of Lor’, In addition leading Irish fashion brands ‘So Amazing Fashions’ and ‘Crave Closet’ plus Ireland’s leading clothing alterations company ‘The Zip Yard Alterations’ are on board as sponsors with the delicious ‘Bloom Gin’ ensuring all the guests have a drink in their hands on the night.



Miss World returns to London this year taking place on December 14 th www.missworld.com



For more information log onto to www.miss-ireland.ie