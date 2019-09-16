Conference on presidential voting rights for Irish diaspora to take place in Dundalk

A conference exploring the extension of presidential voting rights to Irish citizens living outside the State will take place in Dundalk later this week.

Three keynote speakers have been confirmed for the event, which takes place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Thursday, September 19 at 7.30pm.

Rights activist, Laura Harmon, will be joined by barrister Mark Bassett and Colin Harvey, professor of human rights law at

Queen’s University Belfast, for the conference, which will be chaired by Dundalk councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú.

Mr Bassett said he hoped the event would attract interest from a wide range of people and there will be an opportunity for questions afterwards.

One of the current issues around the extension of presidential voting rights is the fact that it is clear now a referendum on the matter will not take place in October, as previously indicated by the government.

Mr Bassett said: 'There is an onus on those who are interested in this to keep pushing the government to ensure that this referendum takes place as soon as possible.

Professor Harvey said: 'This is a relatively modest constitutional reform that would give welcome and meaningful recognition to Irish citizens outside the State. Ireland's current approach is deeply problematic and this change would be in tune with international and regional trends.

All are welcome to attend.