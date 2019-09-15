Deaths in Louth - Sunday September 15 2019

The death has occurred of Joe Lynch of St. Fursey’s Terrace, Blackrock, and formerly of Lurgangteen, Co. Louth



Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on September 14 2019. Joe much loved husband of Nuala née Maguire, dear father of Paul, Grainne, Fiona, and Tara, granda of Shane, Ciara, Niamh, Aislinn, Sophie, Oran, Sean, Darren, Fiáchra, Conor, Ava, and Niall, and great grandad of Tommy and Ross, and brother of Donnie, Phil, Frank, Kevin and the late Agnes, Brendan, Desmond, Fintan, Jane and Margie.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sister, sons in law Liam, Eamonn, Colm, daughter in law Fay, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 4pm until 9pm on Sunday and from 2pm until 9pm on Monday.

House private at all other times.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.0’Clock in St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Laurence Conneely of Rock Road, Blackrock, Louth / Galway City, Galway



Peacefully in the wonderful care of Blackrock Abbey, Nursing Home. 13th September 2019. Laurence (Larry) much loved husband of the late Doreen Nee Babe and dear brother of Gretta and the late Marie, Peter, Jarlath, and Anna. He will be sadly missed by his sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Blackrock Abbey, Nursing Home, from 3pm until 5pm on Sunday.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown. Burial afterwards in Bohernabreena Cemetery, Tallaght.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Patty Marmion (née Brannigan) of Carrickedmond, Kilcurry, Dundalk, Louth

On Friday September 13 2019, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, Predeceased by her parents John and Anna (late of Knockbridge).

Beloved wife of Seamus and dear mother of Niall, Edel McDonald, Áine Savage and Geraldine Garvey, She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, sisters Phyllis Griffin and Olive Duffy, sons-in-law Paul, Gerard and Paul, grandchildren Mark, Dylan, Shauna, Maeve, Clodagh and Ben, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her residence, Carrickedmond (eircode) A91-H9-T8, from 11am to 9pm Sunday.

Removal on Monday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Kilcurry, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.

House private on Monday morning by request.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Louis O'Hare of Marsh Road, Drogheda, Louth

On September 13 2019, peacefully at Moorehall Lodge. Louis (Retired Irish Cement) after a long illness. Sadly missed by his brother George, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 5pm until 7pm on Sunday.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am driving to St. Mary’s Church, James Street arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Murray of Mornington, Meath / Drogheda, Louth



On September 13 2019, peacefully following a long illness, bravely borne. Patrick (Pat). Sadly missed by his loving daughter Lauren, brother Peter, sister Mary, his girlfriend Simona, brother-in-law Eamonn, sister-in-law Annette, nieces Sinéad, Ellen, Rachel and Clara, grandniece Millie, aunt Theresa and uncle Tommy, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the home of his sister Mary and Eamonn, The Lawn, Sevitt Hall, Bettystown from 5pm until 8pm on Sunday.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am driving to the Star of the Sea Church, Mornington for Funeral Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Dardistown Crematorium at 1.30pm.

House private on Monday morning. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to NECRET, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

May he rest in peace









