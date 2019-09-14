Arrest made in Louth M1 drugs seizure

Gardaí from Louth Division and Road Policing Unit stopped a northern registered car on the M1 Motorway at Whiterath, Louth having observed the driver driving in an erratic manner.

The driver was arrested (52 years) on the roadside and taken to Dundalk Garda station where a sample was taken from him and he was charged to appear at the next Court sitting.

A search of the vehicle located a large quantity of powder in plastic containers. Approximately 120 kilos was recovered and it has been confirmed to be Benzocaine. Benzocaine is not currently a controlled drug but is used as a mixing or cutting agent for high purity cocaine. The estimated street value of the seizure is in excess of €50,000.

On Friday 13th September, 2019 the suspect was rearrested following his release on bail for the road traffic offences and was detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for the proper investigation for possession of Benzocaine.

He has been charged in relation to this investigation and is due to appear before a special sitting of a District Court, to be arranged this morning, Saturday 14th September, 2019.