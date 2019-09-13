Crime

Gardaí investigating daytime house burglary in Kilkerley, Dundalk

Donard McCabe

Donard McCabe

Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating a burglary which occurred at a house in Donaghmore, Kilkerley, Dundalk on Wednesday September 11.

The incident took place at approximately 12.30 pm and a number of items were taken from the property. 

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Gardaí at 042 938 8400.