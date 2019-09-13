Crime
Gardaí investigating daytime house burglary in Kilkerley, Dundalk
Number of items stolen
Gardaí investigating daytime house burglary in Kilkerley, Dundalk
Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating a burglary which occurred at a house in Donaghmore, Kilkerley, Dundalk on Wednesday September 11.
The incident took place at approximately 12.30 pm and a number of items were taken from the property.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Gardaí at 042 938 8400.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on